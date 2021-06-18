Trade Association Projects India’s 2021-22 GDP Growth At 9.5%

KOLKATA, India — India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at 9.5 percent in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry, a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group.

The group said this would take the GDP to a slightly higher level than in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

“The strong growth in the second half will be supported by robust external demand and large-scale coverage of vaccination allowing resumption of economic activity,” said T V Narendran, president of Confederation of Indian Industry.

“In the medium term, the growth rate can pick up to 8 to 9 percent if positive actions are taken now. If not, a 5 to 6 percent growth scenario is also possible.”

He said that the second wave of Covid-19 impacted economic activity during the April to June quarter, and a high proportion of employees across businesses were affected.