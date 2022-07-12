Adventurous Spirits: Four In 10 Over 40s Are Opting For Thrill-Packed Adventure Vacations

By Darko Manevski

Four in 10 over-40s are opting for thrill-packed adventure vacations over relaxing by the pool – choosing to hike, ride horses, road cycle and ski instead of the traditional beach break.





Research of 2,000 adults, aged over 40, found others enjoy riding rollercoasters, wild camping, and mountain biking.

While snorkeling, kayaking, mountain climbing, and zip-lining are also popular.

And of those yet to experience such activities, 73 percent are seeking to be more active following the events of the pandemic.

More than half (56 percent) want to make more memories while they can and 49 percent are keen to make vacations fun again.

Hannah Ford, from the brand, said: ”Age is but a number. It is how healthy, active and audacious you are that can make the difference.

“The fact that nearly half of adults over the age of 40 have become more adventurous is a good sign, as pushing yourself out of your comfort zone can bring incredible health benefits – both physically and mentally.

“We’re not surprised that hiking came out as the top holiday activity for the over 40s, as, while the pursuit can seem mild rather than wild, the breath-taking views, blood-pumping cardiac exercise and mind-clearing side effects of the hobby can’t be beaten in terms of adventure – no matter how old you are.

“Age aside, it is always important to remain as cautious as possible to avoid any unnecessary injuries while having fun.”

The study also found nearly half of those who are less adventurous tend to gradually take things a step at a time on vacation, with 35 percent concerned they may injure themselves if they take it up a notch with their activities.

As a result, some do prefer to stick to slower-paced activities including visiting a nearby town, eating out and going to the beach.

While 42 percent admit they need to take more time to recover from physically demanding activities on holiday.

And 45 percent are fearful of injuring themselves, with a third having previously hurt something while on an adventure.

Nearly a quarter of these (23 percent) have broken a bone while 19 percent dislocated something.

When they faced the injury, the poll, carried out via OnePoll, found 45 percent admitted it slowed down the rest of their holiday.

While four in 10 were put off being so adventurous in the future.

Hannah Ford added: “There is always the worry about picking up an injury as we grow older but more importantly when we do more physically demanding activities.

“However, this shouldn’t put people off experimenting with new ways to adventure with family and friends while making new memories on holiday, and there are many activities out there which are perfect for all ages.

“Our advice is to take things slowly, know your limits and make sure every activity your doing is safe and responsible.”

TOP 20 ADVENTUROUS HOLIDAYS OVER 40S HAVE EXPERIENCED

1. Hiking

2. Riding rollercoasters

3. Horse riding

4. Snorkeling

5. Road cycling

6. Trekking

7. Skiing

8. Kayaking

9. Wild camping

10. Mountain biking

11. Mountain climbing

12. Zip lining

13. Jet skiing

14. Rock climbing

15. Quad biking

16. Surfing

17. Canoeing in rapids

18. Windsurfing

19. Paragliding

20. Parasailing

