Africa’s Reckoning at the U N and the Silence That Can’t Be Bought

View Video here https://youtube.com/shorts/sFy7Ep4xvwc?si=wGPwqBd1Dqv9p_hk

The ancestors are no longer whispering — they are declaring. In a bold, history-making move at the United Nations, African nations have united to name the Transatlantic Slave Trade for what it was — the greatest crime against humanity — and to demand reparations.

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama didn’t ask for pity. He called for recognition, restitution, and repair — a reckoning centuries in the making. This moment is not just political; it’s spiritual. It’s the sound of truth returning to its rightful owners.

For too long, the world has been fed a story written by the oppressors — one that erased African brilliance, buried Black resilience, and silenced ancestral power. But no more. From Africa to the Americas, the descendants of the enslaved are rising to claim the narrative, and the world is watching.

This is Africa’s global awakening — a call for truth-telling, justice, and unity that echoes through time. The ancestors have spoken, and their voices can no longer be bought, buried, or ignored.

The silence is over.