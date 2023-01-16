An Oscar Next? Argentina Won A Golden Globe And World Cup In Same Year— And Its Not The First Time

By Joseph Hammond

Argentina could win a rare triple crown in a single year. With the FIFA World Cup and Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language film already in the bag the Latin American is now waits to see if it is nominated for an Oscar as well when nominations for the 95th Oscars are annouced on January, 24th.





Argentina’s sports stars and filmmakers have already won incredible international honors in a short period. This month the dramatic film “Argentina, 1985” seized a coveted prize from the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood. The category was formerly known as Foreign Language film and has undergone other name changes through the history of the Golden Globes.

The victory may also put the film on a path to an Oscar, though the two awards have different pools of voters. While the former is journalists, the Oscars is made up of voters who are members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences—almost 10,000 voters. Less than 200 people voted on the Golden Globes this year.

“I want to dedicate this award to the great actor Ricardo Darín and to all those who fought for democracy in Argentina,” said director Santiago Miter in his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

“Argentina, 1985” centers on the Herculean efforts of Argentinean prosecutors, led by Darin, to convict the country’s military junta for human-rights abuses during a violent period of military rule from 1976 to 1983.

Peter Lanzani (left) and Ricardo Darín (right) star as prosecutors in “Argentina, 1985,” trying to bring military leaders responsible for crimes against humanity to justice. The film won a Golden Globe Award this year. AMAZON STUDIOS

“For the people of Argentina, after winning the World Cup, this is a great joy,” said Darin, a veteran actor in his native land.

Even more incredible, Argentina has pulled off this feat before.

At the 1986 Golden Globe Awards, the Argentina film “The Official Story (La historia oficial)” won a similar honor. That film later won the Oscar For Best Foreign Picture giving Argentina a trifecta of international accolades. “The Official Story” examines the human consequences of Argentina’s brutal dictatorship. Argentina also won the World Cup that year.

In fact, though unrelated entities — soccer and cinema — the two are often celebrated in the same year for some countries.

Director Santiago Mitre poses with the award for Best Picture-Non-English Language for “Argentina, 1985” at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023. The filmmakers now wait to learn if the film will recieve an Oscar nominations when those nominations are announced later this month. MATT WINKELMEYER/FILM MAGIC/GETTY

One other country — Germany — has matched Argentina by twice-winning a World Cup and a Golden Globe in the same 365-day period.

The 1954, the Golden Globes recognized four international films, including Germany’s “No Way Back” (“Weg Ohne Umkehr”), a West German thriller. That same year, West Germany won its first World Cup. Germany’s “The Passenger,” about a couple charmed by a suspicious stranger, won the best foreign film award at the 1974 Golden Globes. Then Germany cruised to a second World Cup later that year.

Germany won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for “Nowhere in Africa” in 2003 about a German-Jewish family escaping the Nazis to East Africa. The film was nominated for but, did not win a Golden Globe. That year Germany won the FIFA Women’s World Cup held in the United States with a 2-1 victory over Sweden. The year prior Germany lost the 2002 FIFA Men’s World Cup final to Brazil 2-0.

Brazil has been similarly heartbroken: the film “Central Station” won two Oscars at the 1998 awards, but its men’s soccer team fell 3-0 to France in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina sits at 11th in the total number of film nominations from the Motion Picture Academy. It is one of only 62 countries to receive a nomination of the 133 countries that have submitted entries.

Argentina’s first Golden Globe in the 1980s also came at a time of political turbulence in Latin American history. “No Way Back” focused on an upper-class couple who discover their adopted daughter may be the child of one of the disappeared, those murdered by the ruling military dictatorship.

The regional turmoil portrayed in such films has echoes today. The recent attempted coup in Brazil by supporters of former President Bolsinaro shows that democracy’s foundations remain shaky in some South American nations.