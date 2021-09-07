Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Regaining Fitness Post Covid-19

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor marked his “one-year anniversary” for testing positive for Covid-19 by opening up about his mental and physical struggle of regaining his fitness levels.

The actor took to his Instagram handle on Sept. 6, 2021, and posted a detailed write-up of his tough journey after contracting the deadly virus.





Along with the details, he also posted a picture in which he is seen working out.

“One-year anniversary! Aap soch rahe hoge kis cheez ka? (You must be wondering of what?) Koi khushiyon wali anniversary nahin hai yeh (this is not a celebratory anniversary), it’s one year since I tested positive for covid-19, and it pushed my fitness level back by months,” he said.

“I had just started getting into a routine with @drewnealpt on zoom sessions in lockdown, and boom, I got Covid-19. For someone like me — the struggle is continuous; every day counts, every training session counts. I remember being demoralized, distraught. I was just on the path to making a turnaround — emotionally, mentally, I was there to make it happen.”

Kapoor also shared his recovery process.

“I took some days to get over the fact that after taking all the precautions, it happened to me. But I told myself, I will work doubly hard to not let this throw me off the rails. Clean Eating & resting my mind & body was at its peak during my recovery. I thank @akshayarora3 for his brilliance in making super healthy & yet enjoyable food that made me bounce back.”

When the “2 States” actor finally tested negative, he regained his lost morale.

“I restarted virtual training sessions with my trainer Drew Neal immediately after I tested negative & that boosted my morale,” he said.

“The slow and steady road to recovery continued for a few months. It took a lot out of me, and it took me a couple of months to feel that I’m on the right path to getting fitter again. Even as I began shooting for ‘Bhoot Police,’ I was still finding my feet again with the rhythm of work & my fitness routine.”

“A year later, I’m still a work in progress. But I’m proud of the journey, I’m happy where I’m today & raring to move forward with my newfound vigor over the last 12 months. #MakeEveryDayCount #WorkInProgress.”

Fans and followers flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film “Bhoot Police,” helmed by Pawan Kripalani. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam Dhar.

“Bhoot Police” will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures.

It is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The movie is set to release on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Sept. 10, 2021.

Apart from “Bhoot Police,” Kapoor also has “Ek Villain Returns,” “I Am Not a Player,” and “Kuttey” in the pipeline.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil