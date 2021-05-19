Big Boost For Recycling In South Australia After Funds Being Provided

ADELAIDE, Australia — Eight new projects worth more than AU$110 million ($85.32 million) will create hundreds of jobs across South Australia’s recycling industry.

The projects include an AU$12 million ($9.31 million) waste paper and cardboard recycling plant in Adelaide’s north, an AU$24 million ($18.62 million) material resource facility in the southern suburbs, and an AU$19 million ($14.74 million) glass processing plant just north of the city.

The investment includes about AU$35 million ($27.15 million) in joint state and federal government funding.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the projects were expected to create more than 500 jobs and divert more than 205,000 tonnes of waste into the manufacture of Australian-made products.

“These kinds of high-tech projects build the infrastructure that will power the circular economy in Australia, improving our ability to process our own waste and creating local jobs,” Ley said, “By mid-2024 Australia will need to recycle 378,000 tonnes of mixed waste paper and cardboard each year — the same weight as a quarter of a million cars.”

“Taking responsibility for our waste means meeting this challenge.”

Australia recently became the first country in the world to ban the export of its unprocessed waste for disposal overseas.

The federal government also established a Recycling Modernisation Fund to ensure the development of new recycling infrastructure by the time the bans are fully implemented in mid-2024. Australia’s waste and recycling industry will be transformed by the Recycling Modernization Fund (RMF) which will generate over AU$600 million ($465 million) of recycling investment from the Australian Government, state and territory governments, and industry investments.

By mid-2024 when the full waste export ban comes into effect, Australia must recycle around 645,000 additional tonnes of waste plastic, paper, glass and tires each year.

