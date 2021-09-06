Bollywood Celebrities Express Gratitude On ‘Teachers’ Day’

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood celebrities marked “Teachers’ Day” on Sept. 5, 2021, by expressing gratitude for their teachers — senior actors, directors, parents, and others who taught them important life lessons.

Celebrities including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Angad Bedi, Mahesh Babu, and many more took to their respective social media handles to thank those who played the role of teachers in their lives.





Dixit Nene shared a picture of former President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan along with a message.

“Today, on this special occasion, I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let’s together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay” wrote Dixit Nene in the post.

Bedi shared pictures with actor Amitabh Bachchan, director Shoojit Sircar, and former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

“Guru-shishya (teacher and student) sir @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar dada and my Bapu (father) and my guru (teacher) #bishansinghbedi #teachersday (sic),” wrote Bedi in an Instagram post

Babu shared a throwback picture with his father and veteran actor Krishna.

“Here’s to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father, who taught me to love, be strong, and have discipline, compassion, and humility. I will always be indebted to him and everyone who’s helped me learn and evolve in my journey. #TeachersDay,” he wrote in a tweet.

Actor Divya Dutta also took to her Instagram handle and penned a Teachers’ Day message.

“Happy teachers’ day to the biggest teacher! Dear life! You taught me everything I needed to learn slowly and surely. You sweetly made sure I learn all the lessons, tough and fun ones, you had for me! I am your ardent student loving each bit, growing wiser every day! And yes, happy teachers’ day to ma, who taught me how to go to this class of life with a smile, always. Happy teachers’ day to all my teachers and to all those who taught me something in life! Happy #teachersday @drrahulsdutta! I am proud of you for being such an amazing teacher,” she wrote.

Several other actors, including Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, and Karisma Kapoor, also extended their greetings for their teachers on this special day.

“Happy Teachers’ Day to all the teachers out there who have shaped us and inspired us to be who we are today! #HappyTeachersDay2021,” wrote Advani in a tweet.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India in memory of former President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India’s second president who was born on Sept. 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary.

The tradition to celebrate Teachers’ Day to honor Radhakrishnan and all teachers began in 1962.

(With inputs from ANI)

