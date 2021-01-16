Britishers Continue to Break Lockdown Rules, Imposed with Heavy Fines

Leicester, UK – British officers issued 142 Fixed Penalty Notice to the value of £57,800 to residents who disregarded the Covid-19 lockdown rules during the last weekend.

Fixed Penalty Notice allows the offender to pay a fine, in which case the matter is not prosecuted.

The strictest lockdown in England is enforced in Leicestershire, Leicester, and Rutland. The leaders of these three states held a press conference where they urged residents to stay in and abide by the rules.

“Over the weekend, we dealt with a number of incidents where people had no excuse for their behavior,” said Assistant Chief Constable Kerry Smith in an official report. “Some of the reasons for being outside were ridiculous and this is what officers are having to deal with.”

“We cannot be clearer about how this is the only way to stop the spread of the virus. Stay at home, protect the National Health Service,” he said. “There really is no excuse this far into the pandemic for people to be taking these risks”

The Leicestershire Police Department shared a body-worn camera and several CCTV footages of incidents where people were caught meeting their friends and breaking the lockdown rules.

The UK hit a grim record of 1,564 daily death toll of people dying within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, the worst figure since the inception of the pandemic last year. The country’s death tally stands at 84,767.

Further, 47,525 more people tested positive for the virus, even as London registered a drop in hospitalizations since early December.

“The situation in the National Health Service is very serious and the number of people in the ICU is rising rapidly,” tweeted Chris Witty, England’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are improving our knowledge on how best to treat people in ICU thanks to research, but hundreds of people a day are currently dying. We must all take the lockdown seriously.”

The government is planning 2 million vaccinations per week with over 2,700 vaccine sites across the UK.

“By the end of January, everyone in England will be within 10 miles of a vaccination site or, for a small number of highly rural areas, the vaccine will be brought to them via mobile teams,” the government of the UK said in a press release. “There will also be capacity to deliver at least 2 million vaccinations in England per week by the end of January and all residents and staff in over 10,000 care homes across the country will be offered a vaccine by the end of the month.”

(Edited by Saptak Datta and Gaurab Dasgupta.)