Celebrate Kwanzaa with NMAAHC

Join the National Museum of African American History and Culture in our virtual celebration of Kwanzaa, held each year from December 26 to January 1.

Kwanzaa honors the ancestral roots of African American culture through family and community activities derived from traditions and practices found throughout Africa and its diaspora. Each day of the festival is dedicated to one of seven principles (or nguzo saba in Kiswahili):

Umoja — unity

Kujichagulia — self-determination

Ujima — collective work and responsibility

Ujamaa — cooperative economics

Nia — purpose

Kuumba — creativity

Imani — faith

Starting December 26, check out our Kwanzaa webpage to learn more about Kwanzaa, watch fun videos, download unique kids’ activities to do at home, and discover special recipes that capture African American culinary history.

Then, each day during Kwanzaa, return to our Kwanzaa blog to learn even more about each Kwanzaa principle through songs, words of inspiration, and other activities.

