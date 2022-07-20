Congresswoman Wilson Applauds Passage of Little Bahamas Resolution and Presents Checks for $140 Million at the City of Miami

Checks include more than $137 million in American Rescue Plan funds, almost $700 thousand for a COVID-19 memorial, and $2.2 million for the Bahamian Museum of Arts and Culture in Coconut Grove

Miami, Fla. – Today, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (FL-24) joined the City of Miami Commission to speak in support of the city’s resolution designating a portion of west Coconut Grove as the “Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove” neighborhood. Last month, she sent a letter to the City of Miami Commission signaling her support and advocating for the passage of the resolution.

In addition to her testimony, she presented a check for $2.2 million for the construction of the Bahamian Museum of Arts and Culture to preserve the rich history of Bahamian Americans–the City of Miami’s first settlers. Congresswoman Wilson announced that the $2.2 million check was the first of future earmarks dedicated to the construction of the Bahamian Museum. For the upcoming fiscal year 2023, Congresswoman Wilson has already requested and applied for a $4 million community project earmark to supplement the existing appropriated funds.

“As a Bahamian American, I could not be prouder of the passage of the Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove designation resolution today presented by Commissioner Ken Russell. Since this city’s founding, Bahamians like my grandparents—who have been a constant figure of inspiration—have served as civic and political leaders and established some of the first businesses and remain active members of our dynamic community,” said Congresswoman Wilson. “Together, we are taking a big step towards ensuring the contributions and accomplishments of the Bahamian people are rightfully memorialized. I have championed this cause for many years and thanks to Ms. Thelma Gibson, Dr. Freddie Young, Commissioner Russell, and the West Grove community, it is finally a reality. Thank you to the City of Miami Commission for supporting the Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove and bestowing this long overdue recognition.”

Congresswoman Wilson also presented a check for $138,327,076 of which $137,639,417 included American Rescue Plan funds and $687,659 to construct a COVID-19 memorial dedicated to the lives lost during the pandemic to the City of Miami. The American Rescue Plan dollars to the City of Miami are intended to help the city move forward in the aftermath of COIVD-19 and provide funds for testing, vaccines, housing and rental assistance, and much more.

“It is my hope that American Rescue Plan funds that we in Congress and President Biden fought to provide has kept the residents of South Florida in their homes, put vaccines in the arms of loved ones, kept people working, and prevented small business from going out of business. It is because of the hard work of our federal government that made it possible to deliver for Florida’s working families,” said Congresswoman Wilson. “To all the teachers, small business owners, part-time workers, service staff, retirees, healthcare professionals and families that have felt the pain of uncertainty during the pandemic, know that we are delivering for you.”

The Congresswoman’s remarks were livestreamed by the City of Miami and are available at this link.