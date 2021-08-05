“Days Of Our Lives” Actor Jay Pickett Dies At 60 On Movie Set

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Jay Pickett, known for his work on the daytime soap operas “Days of Our Lives,” “Port Charles” and “General Hospital,” died unexpectedly on July 30, 2021, at the age of 60, while filming for “Treasure Valley” in his home state of Idaho, United States.

Pickett’s death was confirmed on Facebook by Jim Heffel, his co-star and fellow producer on “Treasure Valley,” co-produced alongside Travis Mills. In the film, which he also wrote, the actor was portraying a cowboy in search of his long-lost daughter.

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie ‘Treasure Valley’ in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy,” said Heffel in the post.