Enrique Iglesias Reveals Upcoming ‘Final’ Album Might Be His Last One

WASHINGTON — In a conversation with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra, Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias recently revealed that his forthcoming album, titled “Final,” might be his last one.

“It might be my final album,” said Iglesias to his fellow singers about the Long Play (LP), which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 17, 2021.





“It’s not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about for the past few years,” Iglesias said to Martin and Yatra, who are promoting their upcoming tour.

“There’s going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they’re final. I’m at that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it’s the right time to put it out, and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015,” said Iglesias.

Iglesias shared a post about this upcoming album on Instagram.

“FINAL ALBUM. It’s been a long time coming. My FINAL ALBUM will be out on Sept. 17! Thank you, @ricky_martin and @sebastianyatra, for a great chat, and especially thank you to all my fans! Gracias a todos mis fans!!! You guys are the best! See you very soon. We promise you an UNFORGETTABLE TOUR. #FINALALBUM,” said Iglesias in the caption of the post.

Iglesias released his self-titled debut album back in 1995. He later went on to release numerous other records, including, among others, 2001’s “Escape,” 2010’s “Euphoria,” and 2014’s “Sex and Love,” which is his most recent album.

During his candid chat with Martin and Yatra, the “Bailando” singer also assured fans that the release of his 11th studio album does not mean the end of his music-making career.

“I’m never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I’m going to do it in a different way, meaning they don’t necessarily have to be packaged as an album, so this project to me is important,” he said explaining his upcoming work.

In another Instagram post, Iglesias also shared a photograph of Final’s cover art, which features a black-and-white image of the singer sitting while wearing a hoodie.

“Final Vol. 1” is scheduled to be released later this month on Sept. 17, 2021.

Apart from Iglesias’s music career, he has also worked as an actor and producer.

In 2000, Iglesias co-produced “4 Guys Named Jose and Una Mujer Named Maria,” an off-Broadway musical. In the musical, four Latino Americans meet and decide to put on a play because they share a shared interest in music.

Throughout the program, many classic and contemporary Latin and pop songs like Carmen Miranda, Selena, Ritchie Valens, Chayanne, Ricky Martin, and Iglesias were referenced and alluded to.

In the Robert Rodriguez film “Once Upon a Time in Mexico,” Iglesias played the well-spoken gun-wielding Lorenzo opposite Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, and Johnny Depp. He made a cameo appearance in the TV sitcom “Two and a Half Men” in 2007.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil