Hollywood Fraternity Mourns Demise Of Legendary Star Ed Asner

WASHINGTON — Hollywood celebrities expressed their heartfelt tributes on the demise of actor Ed Asner.

Seven-time Emmy-winning actor Asner passed away at his home on Aug. 29, 2021, at the age of 91. His family shared the news on Asner’s official Twitter handle.





“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight, Dad. We love you,” read the tweet.

Paying tribute to his “Cobra Kai” co-star, William Zabka took to his Twitter handle.

“Devastated to hear this news. What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner (sic),” said the tweet.