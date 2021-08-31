Hollywood Fraternity Mourns Demise Of Legendary Star Ed Asner

WASHINGTON — Hollywood celebrities expressed their heartfelt tributes on the demise of actor Ed Asner.
Seven-time Emmy-winning actor Asner passed away at his home on Aug. 29, 2021, at the age of 91. His family shared the news on Asner’s official Twitter handle.
“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight, Dad. We love you,” read the tweet.
Paying tribute to his “Cobra Kai” co-star, William Zabka took to his Twitter handle.
“Devastated to hear this news. What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner (sic),” said the tweet.
Mark Hamill, who was among the star cast of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” extended condolences on the actor’s demise on Twitter.
“A great man…a great actor… a great life. Thank you, Mr. Asner. #RIP (sic),” said Hamill in the tweet.
Michael Moore shared an anecdote about his first interaction with Asner in his tribute to the late actor on Twitter.
“Making my 1st film, Roger & Me, I was broke, so I wrote to some famous people to ask for help,” said Moore in the tweet with a photograph of the late actor.
“Only one responded: Ed Asner. ‘I don’t know you, kid, but here’s 500 bucks,’ said the note attached to the check. ‘Sounds like it’ll be a great film. I was an autoworker once.’ R.I.P. Ed (sic).”
Denis O’Hare, who worked with Asner in “The Parting Glass,” took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the actor alongside an image of the film’s cast.
“One of the joys of my life was having Ed Asner as my Dad. He kindly said yes to doing my first screenplay. It was a crazy shoot, and he showed up every day ready to go. He loved being an actor, and I loved him. #RIPEdAsner (sic),” he said in the tweet.
The late actor entered showbiz back in the 50s. He solidified his foothold in the Hollywood industry with his role as Lou Grant in the sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He starred in 166 episodes of the series for seven years.
With his growing fame, Asner even got his character’s spinoff out of the sitcom, with a show called “Lou Grant.” Asner headlined the show for over 100 episodes.
The late actor is considered one of Hollywood’s most decorated male actors when it comes to Primetime Emmy awards.
He won seven Emmys — five for portraying Lou Grant, three as a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Television Series on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and two as Lead Actor in a Dramatic Television Series on the spinoff “Lou Grant.”
Asner served two terms as president of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) from 1981-85 and often sparred with Charlton Heston, a conservative who preceded him as head of the guild. He received the SAG Life Achievement Award in 2002, as per reports.
(With input from ANI)
Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil
