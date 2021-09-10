Housepital: Kenyan Doctor Treating Covid-19 Patients In The Comfort Of Their Homes

NAIROBI, Kenya — When Covid-patients overwhelmed Kenya’s hospitals, Theophilus Wangata, the lead physician at Precise Healthcare in Nairobi, came up with an ingenious solution: take the hospital to the patients.

“Initially, we had a few patients requesting that we check on them at home, and we soon realized the need to take our services to them,” he told Zenger News.





Wangata said a high percentage of those diagnosed with Covid-19 are asymptomatic, and the government advises them to stay at home to avoid congesting the hospitals.

“This means that more and more people infected with the virus need home-based medical care. Medicine is an evolving field, and innovation is important.”

He has coined a term for it: “housepital.”