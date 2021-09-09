Indian Makers Confirm Theatrical Release Of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ & ‘Attack’

MUMBAI, India — Upcoming Indian magnum opus films “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” “RRR,” and “Attack” will not make their streaming platform debut but only theatrical clarifies the film producer.

Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, the banner which has produced the upcoming films has, on Sept. 8, 2021, confirmed the news.





This news has also clarified the social media rumors that suggested the movies could be released on streaming platforms.

Taking to Twitter, Gada posted the statement on Pen India Limited’s official handle.

“We would like to clarify that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ ‘RRR’ & ‘Attack’ will release in Cinemas,” read the statement.

“There have been several rumors doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theaters — Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Chairman, and M.D., Pen Studios.”

The three films have sparked multiple rumors about their release date ever since their teasers were released.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi” is helmed by “Bajirao Mastani” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Gangubai was one of the most influential figures of the 1960s in Mumbai, India. She was a businesswoman and a sex worker who operated a sex racket in the red-light district of Kamathipura.

Bhatt, on June 27, 2021, took to her Instagram handle and announced “Gangubai Kathiawadi’s” wrap-up, calling it a life-changing experience.

“We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019, and we wrapped the film now 2 years later!” she wrote.

“This film and the set has been through two lockdowns, two cyclones, director and actor getting covid during the making! The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more, what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience!”

“Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years, I walk out of this set a different person today!”

“I love you, sir! Thank you for being you, there is truly NO ONE like you. When a film ends, a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me, Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S — special mention to my crew — my family and friends for these two years! Without you, nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!”

Aside from Bhatt, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Emraan Hashmi, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Chhaya Vora in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film will mark the first collaboration of Bhatt and Bhansali. “Gangubai Kathiawadi” is based on the novel “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” by Hussain Zaidi. The project will also mark the teamwork of Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited. Devgn will be seen working with Bhansali after 22 years. The duo last worked in “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”

S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR” will star Jr. N.T.R., Ram Charan, Devgn, Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in key roles.

The upcoming film is a fictitious story of the younger days of two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (played by N.T.R.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Charan), and their struggles away from home before they begin fighting for their country’s freedom in the 1920s.

“RRR” is produced by D.V.V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and is slated to release on Oct. 13, 2021. Pen Studios will be distributing the film theatrically across North India and also bought its worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

On the other hand, “Attack,” which is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, is an action-thriller film starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The story is based on the current Kashmiri Pandit issue where the Hindus of the Kashmir Valley were forced to leave their homes due to terrorism.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam action-thriller “Ayyappanum Koshiyum” that originally featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ranjith, and Biju Menon in lead roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil