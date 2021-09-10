Kangana Ranaut Says Playing Jayalalithaa In ‘Thalaivii’ Changed Her Views About Indian Politicians

NEW DELHI — Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has recently opened up about playing the role of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa, in her new film “Thalaivii.”

During a press conference in Delhi, India, on Sept. 9, 2021, the “Queen” star revealed that portraying the role of the late politician changed her perception of other politicians. The actor used to think being a politician was an easy profession, but now she thinks otherwise.





“I used to have a very primitive approach towards politicians,” she said.

“I thought they were the luckiest people. But after I did the research while doing the film, I realized that this isn’t an easy profession! You got to work on ground level, and also you have to be popular with people. You have to show results, and you have to interact with the senior bureaucrats.”

The actor also spoke about Jayalalithaa.

“You imagine how smart and intelligent was she to take charge of the state and handled hundreds of high-rank officers under her.”

The “Fashion” actor also said that politicians do not get enough credit, especially the ones who rise from scratch to build themselves as icons.

In the same press conference, Ranaut also cleared the air about her plans to join politics.

Upon being asked about her plans, she said that she is currently “happy as an actor,” and the political profession is not on the cards for her as of now.

“I talk about the issues related to the country, so people think I talk about politics – Maybe the same thing, but not for me because I am not a politician, I am just a responsible citizen of this nation. It’s not up to me to become a politician until people of this country would like me to take that role,” she said.

“You cannot even win a panchayat election without the support of people. So, if people choose me as their leader someday, then definitely, I would love to join politics. But currently, I am happy being an actor.”

Ranaut met several politicians, including Iranna Kadadi, Sandhya Ray, Arvind Sharma, and Ashok Bajpai, for a special screening of the film in Delhi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the “Rangoon” actor shared her look for the screening.

“All ready for Parliamentarians and Ministers screening in Delhi,” she wrote.

“Rarely we celebrate our politicians and very few films on politics and politicians are made; one such rare film is ‘Thalaivii’ based on former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa. Honored to be hosting a screening for prominent politicians today.”

In the picture, Ranaut is seen wearing a copper-colored saree with a floral green and red blouse. She completed the look with multi-colored “jhumkas” and a black “bindi.”

“Thalaivii” will be the third Bollywood film to get a theatrical release post Akshay Kumar starrer “Bellbottom” and Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Chehre.”

The new release will mark the second biopic for Ranaut after the 2019 Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi’s directorial film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.”

Directed by A.L. Vijay, “Thalaivii” showcases the journey of late politician Jayalalithaa.

The film features Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu on Sept. 10, 2021.

It was earlier scheduled to release in April 2021, but it got postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

On the film front, Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports-drama film “Panga,” where she played the lead role of Jaya Nigam Sachdeva. The film also starred actors Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, and Yagya Bhasin.

She will next be seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action film “Dhaakad,” co-starring Arjun Rampal, Sharib Hashmi, and Divya Dutta in the lead.

Ranaut also has “Tejas” and “Aparajitha Ayodhya” in the pipeline.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil