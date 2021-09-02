Kiss Postpones Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19

WASHINGTON — Rock band Kiss postponed its next four concerts after one of its members, Gene Simmons, tested positive for Covid-19.

“During my quarantine (thanks to the vaccine, I’m really fine. Thank you for asking. My security guy bought me this comic, which was in the display window of a comic book store. KISS Comics Monthly. Get ’em!” said Simmons in a tweet on Sept. 2, 2021

The news comes just five days after the band canceled a show because another member, Paul Stanley, had contracted the novel coronavirus.

The band announced on Aug. 31, 2021, via a statement posted on Twitter, that the musicians and crew members will have to stay at home and self-isolate for the next ten days.