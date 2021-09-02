Kiss Postpones Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19

WASHINGTON — Rock band Kiss postponed its next four concerts after one of its members, Gene Simmons, tested positive for Covid-19.
Simmons updated his fans on Twitter about his condition.
“During my quarantine (thanks to the vaccine, I’m really fine. Thank you for asking. My security guy bought me this comic, which was in the display window of a comic book store. KISS Comics Monthly. Get ’em!” said Simmons in a tweet on Sept. 2, 2021
The news comes just five days after the band canceled a show because another member, Paul Stanley, had contracted the novel coronavirus.
The band announced on Aug. 31, 2021, via a statement posted on Twitter, that the musicians and crew members will have to stay at home and self-isolate for the next ten days.
“KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from Covid, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms (sic),” read the statement.
“The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next ten days, and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on Sept. 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA,” the statement continued.
“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly,” the statement concluded.
Stanley also took to Twitter and updated fans about his condition.
“My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others, and let me tell you… It kicked my ass. It’s over now,” said Stanley in the tweet.
After Stanley announced he had tested positive, the band said that all the members and crew were vaccinated.
The tour titled “The Final Tour Ever: End of the Road” is set to run through the beginning of October 2021 in the US, followed by a Kiss Kruise in Miami on Oct. 29, 2021, and a Las Vegas run of 12 shows starting Dec. 29, 2021, at the Zappos Theater.
Other international dates are scheduled through July 2022.
Kiss is widely regarded as one of the most influential rock bands, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including 21 million RIAA-certified albums. Kiss is also the most successful gold record-winning band in America, with 30 gold albums to their credit.
Kiss has 14 platinum albums and three multi-platinum albums. The four founding members of Kiss were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Apr. 10, 2014. MTV named Kiss the ninth “Greatest Metal Band of All Time,” and VH1 called them the tenth “100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.”
(With inputs from ANI)
Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil
