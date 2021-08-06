Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 2 Resumes Shooting After Covid Shutdown

WASHINGTON — Shooting for the second season of Netflix’s series “Bridgerton” has resumed after two abrupt halts due to Covid-19 cases on the show’s sets. Show-runner Chris Van Dusen confirmed the news.

“We are back underway. We had to delay because of Covid-19, but we’re back in it,” said Van Dusen, who is currently shuttling back and forth between Los Angeles and the London-based set.

“Right now, I’m in the post-editing of our first couple of episodes, which are looking great,” he said.

The romantic period drama was shut down indefinitely in mid-July following a second confirmed case. At the time, Netflix declined to comment on whether the two Covid-19 positive cases were among cast members or crew members but confirmed that both persons went into isolation.