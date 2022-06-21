PBCFR is Hiring!

Palm Beach County will be accepting online employment applications for FIREFIGHTER EMT/Paramedic (Certified) from WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. THROUGH FRIDAY, JULY 1, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. (NOTE: The job listing will be only available/visible during this period.)

Applicants must submit their application online at www.pbcgov.jobs between the dates/times specified above. Applications submitted by any other method will not be accepted.

The following REQUIRED certifications must be current/valid and uploaded to the application before the closing date of the advertisement:

Florida Firefighter Certificate of Compliance (from the State of Florida Bureau of Fire Standards and Training)

NOTE: If you have recently obtained certification, but have not yet received the physical copy of your Certificate of Compliance, you must upload a printed or typed document that lists your name and six-digit certificate number.

Florida Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification OR Florida Paramedic (PMD) certification (NOTE: National Registry EMT certification will not be accepted)

Certification/Authentication Letter of having passed an IAFF-sanctioned Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022

Certification of having passed a 16-hour Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC).

Instructions relating to the certifications can be found here.

NOTE: Failure to submit the required certifications with the application will result in disqualification from the selection process. Be sure to follow the application instructions included in the job advertisement.

Additional details are available at www.pbcfr.org under the “Employment” drop-down menu.

Thank you for your interest in employment with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.