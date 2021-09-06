Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares First Look Of Late Father Rishi Kapoor’s Final Film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

MUMBAI, India — On late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the first look of “Sharmaji Namkeen,” which is the actor’s final film.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal took on the late actor’s role in “Sharmaji Namkeen,” whose shooting was stalled after Kapoor’s demise.





Taking to her Instagram handle, Sahni shared two posters of the film and wrote a heartfelt note. The first poster featured Kapoor in the film’s titular role, while the second featured Rawal in the same role that he took up after Kapoor’s death.

“We are proud to present the poster of a very special film — Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect, and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film,” she captioned the post.

Sahni further thanked Rawal for taking up the role.

“A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-Ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man.”

Kapoor had worked on “Sharmaji Namkeen” along with Juhi Chawla. The movie has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment backing the film in association with MacGuffin Pictures.

“Sharmaji Namkeen” was supposed to mark Chawla and Kapoor’s reunion on the big screen after a long time. The two starred in films like “Bol Radha Bol,” “Saajan Ka Ghar,” “Rishta Ho To Aisa,” “Ghar Ki Izzat,” and “Eena Meena Deeka,” to name a few.

They were last seen together in the 2009 film “Luck By Chance,” which marked Akhtar’s sister Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut and was produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The late actor’s name is credited to more than 150 films in his lifetime. Some of his credits include “Mera Naam Joker,” “Khel Khel Mein,” “Amar, Akbar and Anthony,” “Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan,” “Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan,” “Do Dooni Chaar,” etc.

Kapoor was last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s 2019 mystery-thriller “The Body,” where he played the role of S.P. Jairaj Rawal. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupam Bhattacharya, and Vedhika in key roles.

Kapoor had died on April 30, 2020. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Before his demise, he was in New York for treatment before returning to India in September 2019.

He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Sahni.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil