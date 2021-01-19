She’s Four Years Old And Aging Like A Senior Citizen

BARCELONA, Spain — Like many four-year-olds, Alexandra Peraut Martinez loves dancing and playing with her siblings. But unlike other girls her age, a rare genetic condition means she has the body of an elderly woman.

Despite the rare genetic condition, the four-year-old enjoys her swimming and dancing classes to the fullest. Going to school is one of her favorite activities, where her pals are very supportive of her.

“I am Alexandra, I have progeria, but I am a girl like any other girl,” she said during one of her school activities during the lockdown.

Born to Spanish parents Esther Martinez Gracia, 50, and Cedric Peraut, 54, in the football-crazy city of Catalonia, Alexandra was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, popularly known as progeria.