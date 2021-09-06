Sushmita Sen Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message For Daughter Renee

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen shared a heartfelt birthday message on social media for her elder daughter Renee as she turned 22 on Sept. 4, 2021.

The “Aarya” star took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of Renee, in which she can be seen laughing as she poses for the camera.





“#Faceoflove. Happy Birthday, my first love @reneesen47,” she captioned the post.

“We are 22, how time flies! Two decades of being your Maa, what an avalanche of blessings indeed! May God always bless you with his best. May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires! We love you Shona, party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter. Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa.”

Fans and other film industry members also chipped in their wishes for the birthday girl in the comments section.

“Happy birthday Shona. Love you! Have a wonderful day and year ahead, baby @reneesen47,” commented actor Dia Mirza.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful girl,” wrote filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder.

Renee, too responded to Sen’s post in the comment section.

“@sushmitasen47, I am blessed to be your daughter. I love you,” she wrote.

Sen’s boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl also wished Renee by sharing a picture with her on his Instagram Story.

Sen also shared a birthday post for her younger daughter, Alisah, when she turned 12 years old on Aug. 28, 2021.

Sen adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. She took a break from her acting career to raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturing they required.

“I asked myself, do I really want to do this. With a baby at home and my companies, the I AM Foundation, I have a lot more that needs my attention right now. It’s time to focus on them,” she once shared in an interview.

Sen returned to acting after her younger daughter Alisah turned 10. She starred in Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi’s 2020 crime drama web series “Aarya.” The series was an official Indian remake of a Dutch show “Penoza.” Sen played the role of a housewife-turned-businesswoman opposite Chandrachur Singh, Vikas Kumar, Namit Das, and Sikandar Kher.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband’s murder.

The series bagged her the award for “Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female)” at Filmfare 2020 OTT Awards, “Best Actress-Web Series” at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021, and the Raj Kapoor Award.

She recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of the series.

The second season of the crime thriller series will continue to tell the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil