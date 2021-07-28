Taking It In Her Stride: The 6-Foot-9-Inch Model With The World’s Second-Longest Legs

At a staggering 6 feet 9 inches tall, Mongolian model Rentsenkhorloo Bud has trouble shopping for clothes that fit her 53-inch legs — until recently the world’s longest.

The 29-year-old model says her legs are one inch longer than the 2018 record-holder, but she currently has no plans to apply to Guinness World Records for the title.

Rentsenkhorloo, known by her friends as Renny, lives in the U.S. but is originally from Mongolia. She said she inherited her height from her parents. Her father stands at 6 feet 10 inches, while her mother is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Rentsenkhorloo Bud faced childhood bullying due to her height, but says it helped her to later become a model. Now, she says she loves her long legs. (@rentsenkhorloo_bud/Zenger)

She admitted that she faced bullying in her childhood due to her height, but that it also helped her to later become a model. She said she now loves her long legs.

“When I was younger, I felt so bad because of my height,” Bud said. “Some people made me feel uncomfortable, but nowadays it seems like I’m seen more as unique, so that’s why I feel so good.”

She said in the last 15 years, she started to like her height and became more comfortable with her body — including her long legs.

Rentsenkhorloo Bud says it’s a challenge fit through doorways or to find clothes that fit her. (@rentsenkhorloo_bud/Zenger)

“Many people asked me ‘are you a model?’ so I feel great when they ask me that,” she said.

“Being tall is beautiful, and you can look so unique from other people,” she said.

But the model said finding clothes that fit her is a challenge. “My shoe size is US 13 and you can’t find any shoes in Asia and even in Mongolia and Korea,” she said.

She also sometimes runs into problems while moving through public spaces. “The doorways are so short for me,” she said. “I hate to hit my head on doorways.”

Russian model Ekaterina Lisina previously held the Guinness World Record for her 52-inch-long legs in 2018. Lisina also holds the record for the tallest professional model at 6 feet 9 inches.

Despite having longer legs than Russian model Ekaterina Lisina, the 2018 female record holder for longest legs, Rentsenkhorloo Bud says she hasn’t applied for a Guinness World Record, and doesn’t want to. Lisina’s record was recently broken by Maci Currin, whose legs are 53.255 inches long. (@rentsenkhorloo_bud/Zenger)

A Texas teenager, 17-year-old Maci Currin, beat Lisina’s record for the world’s longest legs for a female in the 2021 Guinness Book of World Records, with legs measuring 53.255 inches.

Currin hopes to overtake Lisina’s spot as the world’s tallest professional model when she is older, according to Guinness World Records.

Still, Bud says she does not need a certificate to remind her of the importance of her prized assets.

“I love my long legs, and I think they make me more beautiful,” she said.

Edited by Ali McCadden and Kristen Butler