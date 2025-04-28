Target continues to challenge our spending power, so we must continue to take action • Full Target Boycott! ✊

Hello everyone, just a quick reminder!



Target’s actions have generated crucial discussions about corporate social responsibility and the power of consumers activism. Many of us have been greatly dismayed by Target’s decisions, particularly their Target dramatically scaled back its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies initiatives and perceived neglect of their commitments.

Target continues to challenge our spending power, but we will persevere! By refraining from supportin them, we can make a positive impact.



The widespread response, including selective buying and a public education campaign, along with boycotts across the nation, demonstrates the collective power of consumers in influencing corporate behavior, such as that of Target. The time for being silent is so over the time for using our spending power to make some real change is now. We, as consumers, have a powerful voice; we can, and should, continue to hold companies accountable through our purchasing decisions.



Let’s take a stand and continue the support of the movement. Full Target Boycott!

Thank you, and I hope you have a wonderful week ahead.