To all NNPA Member Publishers, Editors, Corporate Partners, Sponsors and Friends: As you know, this year marks the 195th Anniversary of the Black Press of America. The theme for our year-long celebration is, “The Black Press of America: Reaffirming, Engaging, and Empowering.” However, in light of the increasing spread and severity of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the National Office conducted a survey among our board members, regional presidents and member publishers to determine whether it is prudent to continue with the 2022 Midwinter Training Conference in Hollywood, Florida as scheduled. The results of our efforts indicate that a majority of our membership express serious concern regarding the potential health risks for attendees, given that this will be an in-person event that will require some travel. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the in-person aspects of the Conference until later in the year when, hopefully, there will be a significant decline in virus spread. While we have made every effort to ensure that all health and safety precautions will be in place at the venue, we have also consulted with public health and other officials at the federal, state and local levels. Unfortunately, the daily increases in the rates of infection and hospitalization continue. As we all know, this virus has an even greater adverse impact on communities of color. In lieu of the change in scheduling for the in-person event, we are coordinating production of online virtual/digital presentations to support our member publishers. These will include presentations from NNPA’s corporate partners and sponsors. The NNPA Board of Directors Meeting and the NNPA Fund Board of Directors Meeting will both now be held virtually via Zoom on the scheduled date of January 19, 2022. The NNPA office will be in touch with each of you with respect to other issues that will arise as a result of today’s decision, including hotel deposits and travel refunds. We made this decision out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and well-being of each of you, your families, businesses and the communities in which we serve. Thank you for your understanding and support. May God continue to bless you. Sincerely, Karen Cater Richards, NNPA Chair

Terry Jones, NNPA Convention Planning Committee Chair

Bobby Henry, Sr., NNPA Mid-Winter Conference Local Host Publisher

Benjamin Chavis, NNPA President and CEO