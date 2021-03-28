VIDEO: AirOne Tracks Down Wanted Criminal Who Led Cops Into Dangerous Nightly Pursuit

OCALA, Fla. — A wanted suspect, who was on the radar of police officials for a long time, was apprehended after he led officers into a dangerous nightly vehicle pursuit with his lights of.

To his bad luck, he did not realize there was an eye in the sky, watching his every move.

The video footage shows the chase between the suspect and the police officials, recorded by the aircrew in Ocala, Florida, on March 18.

“The suspect was spotted over speeding. After multiple warnings by us, he was finally apprehended,” said the police officials.

The incident started when the suspect, identified as Alexander Stetz, 26-year-old, was spotted speeding past a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and Deputy Josh Beccue from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They were on the scene of a traffic accident.