VIDEO: Couple Rescues Pooches Hit While in Traffic 

CANCUN, Mexico — At the moment a dog is hit by a truck, after caring for his run-over canine friend, help arrived.

Both he and his female companion were rescued by a kindhearted couple who happened on the scene.

The incident recently took place near the resort town of Cancun, Mexico.

“We were driving along the road when we saw an injured female dog that had been run over, while her companion tried to help her. We got out of the car to help them, but in that moment, a truck passed and hit the other dog,” said Ricardo Pimentel, who took in 300 dogs at his home in October during Hurricane Delta, Zenger News reported.