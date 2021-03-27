VIDEO: Puppy Fat: Roly-Poly Raccoon Put On Diet After Getting A Taste For Dog Food

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia — The caretakers of the raccoon cafe fed a leaf to an adorable obese raccoon who needed a strict diet after weighing almost twice her recommended weight.

The raccoon was used to eating her favorite puppy food.

The three-year-old raccoon named Lisa was filmed at a raccoon cafe in Novosibirsk in the Russian federal subject of Novosibirsk Oblast.

Raccoon cafes are places where people get to pet and hold raccoons that they usually see only in the wild. Even though they are called ‘cafes,’ there is typically no coffee or cake offered to them.