Warriors’ Stephen Curry Out Indefinitely With Sprained Ligament

By Brian Fritz

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2022

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry underwent an MRI on his injured left foot following the team’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Curry suffered the injury with 4:17 left in the second quarter when Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and the two players got tangled up. Curry did not play in the second half of the game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was upset following the play and was seen yelling at Smart. After the game, Kerr spoke about the collision.

“I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee, and that’s what I was upset about,” Kerr said. “We talked after the game. We’re good, but I thought it was a dangerous play. I just let him know.”

Smart called the play “unfortunate” and added: “I’m sure I’m going to get called dirty. But I know who I am… I play very hard and I leave everything on the court… My teammates, my colleagues, they know I’m not a dirty player.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green also commented and wouldn’t say it was a “dirty play.”

“I can’t call it a dirty play,” Green said. “I will say that was probably an unnecessary dive…The ball is literally in front of him, so if anything, you can say it was unnecessary, but I can’t call that a dirty play.”

The injury to Curry comes at a time when the Warriors were finally back at full strength. Green had just returned to the lineup in the previous game after missing two-and-a-half months with a back injury, and Klay Thompson came back earlier in the year after missing two seasons due to a torn ACL and an Achilles tear.

Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds this season with the Warriors currently 47-23 and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Produced in association with BasketballNews.com.