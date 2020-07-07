WATCH: President Trump wants ‘schools open in the fall’

Florida schools will reopen in the fall, thanks to an executive order signed by that state’s Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
And Florida, where President Trump maintains residency, won’t be the only state where children will head to classrooms if the president has anything to do with it.
The order was signed Monday, and says schools must open for five days a week for in-person instruction, but state and local health officials could close them for safety.
At a White House event Tuesday focused on how to safely reopen the nation’s schools amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Trump told reporters he wanted schools to reopen in the fall. Trump highlighted a conversation he’d had recently with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, in which he’d learned only one person younger than 18 had died of Covid-19.
Murphy had announced in early May, well into the pandemic’s spread in the U.S., that a 4-year-old was the state’s first child to die of the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 2,932,596 people have confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 130,133 have died as of July 7.
(Edited by Allison Elyse Gualtieri.)
