WhatsApp Will Punish Users That Don’t Accept Controversial New Privacy Update

CHENNAI, India — Despite opposition from the Indian government and users, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is set to go ahead with its controversial privacy update.

The instant messaging app said it would not delete any account or limit user functionality on May 15 — the deadline for users to accept its new terms.

The new update targets WhatsApp’s business accounts, choosing to use Facebook services and personalize ads on the social networking site.

WhatsApp, acquired by Facebook in 2014, already shares some limited information such as phone numbers with its parent. The new update will see WhatsApp sharing data like device and location information as well.

In an email to Zenger News, the social messaging platform said its goal was to “provide information about new options they are building that people will have while messaging a business on WhatsApp”.

“While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate that some people haven’t had the chance to do so yet,” WhatsApp said in an email to Zenger News.

“No accounts will be deleted on May 15 because of this update, and no one in India will lose functionality of WhatsApp either. We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks.”

According to an updated FAQ section, WhatsApp will send persistent reminders after a few weeks, but after that, the firm will limit functionality until users accept the update.

If users still don’t accept it, their accounts will become inactive.

“After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications, and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone,” the FAQ states.