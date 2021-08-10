Yo Yo Honey Singh Breaks Silence On Domestic Violence Allegations By Wife

NEW DELHI — Bollywood singer-rapper Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, broke his silence and issued an official statement over the allegations levied against the singer and his family by his wife Shalini Talwar on Aug. 6, 2021.

Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared his statement.

“I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious (sic),” he said.

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general.”

“However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”

Singh further said that he has been associated with the music industry for over 15 years and has worked with artists and musicians across the country.

“Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings,” he said.

“I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.”

“The allegations are subject to be proven, and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and the public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win (sic).”

“As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh.”

Talwar, his wife, filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari Court, New Delhi, India, on Aug. 3, 2021.

In a petition, the Court’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh issued a notice to Singh and ordered a further hearing on the matter on Aug. 28, 2021.

“The Respondents (Honey Singh and others) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage,” read the petition.

“The entire events as stated evidently show that the Respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic, and have tortured the Applicant’s wife immensely. As such, the Applicant’s wife is entitled to a compensation of ₹20 crores ($2.6 million) from the Respondents,” it said.

On behalf of Talwar, advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner — Karanjawala & Co., with lawyers Apoorva Pandey and G.G. Kashyap from the same firm, represented the complainant.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil