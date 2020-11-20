Zebra Foal Debuts at Dutch Safari Zoo

ARHEM, Netherlands— — A newborn zebra is enjoying its enclosure with its mother as other animals roam the area.

The birth took place in the Royal Burgers’ Zoo, in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Nov. 11. Footage shows the zebra foal walking, while seeking the protection of its mother.

Wildebeest, giraffe, exotic antelopes and rhinoceros are also seen in the area — all represent the zoo’s diversity.

Unlike other zoos, none of the animals at Burgers’ Zoo receive names, said Bas Lukkenaar, who handles public relations and communications.

Royal Burgers’ Zoo is home to one of the largest herds of Grant’s zebras in Europe, consisting of about 25 animals, he said. The zoo also engages in captive breeding of animals that are nearly extinct.