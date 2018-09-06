Skin Care for the “Sistas”

Teach it Terri!

By Terri Valentine

Exfoliation is the removal of dry/dead skin cells on the surface of the skin and is one of the most important aspects of your home skincare routine for face and body. Exfoliation not only helps many skin problems, it also increases blood circulation, which in turn helps you to achieve healthy and glowing skin.

Your skin sees a lot of dry skin build up from dead skin cells. This build up can actually be what’s causing that dull, ashy gray look you’re experiencing. A mild exfoliant, say jojoba wax beads in a cream base, will help in re-moving this build up without causing damage to your skin. The key is to not go in on your skin as if you’re scrubbing pots or floors. A gentle touch with a mild exfoliant will help remove dead skin cell build up and reveal the natural beauty of your skin.

Dr. Rudolph Tanzi is the Joseph P. and Rose F. Kennedy Professor of Neurology at Harvard University. He cautions that “Over-exfoliating can cause chronic skin irritation and inflammation, which can lead to accelerated aging,” he says. “Two to three times a week for normal and combination skin, and once a week for sensitive skin.”

