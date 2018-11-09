Will it be #WEDIDIT or #WECAN’TGOBACK

Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor: 10If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. 11Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? 12Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken. Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

It is past crunch time, we’re in the fourth quarter and we’re at the goal line- its fourth and inches. The players have been called off the field of play to the sidelines. The atmosphere is as that of a cold frosty winter’s day: you can see the steam coming from the nostrils of all the players. Everyone has studied the play books. The coaches have sent in the final play and all the players are lined up.

What will it be?

Gillum for Governor Campaign has released the final ad of the campaign encouraging Floridians to vote on election day: “Governor For All”

In the ad titled “Governor for All,” Mayor Gillum talks about the importance of voting — today — to elect leaders who will build a state that works for everybody, but it requires us to get out, organize and vote to elect Democrats up and down the ballot. Mayor Gillum can’t do this alone — today, Floridians need to get out and vote for his aspirational vision for Florida.

“When you’re Governor of Florida, you’ve got to be the governor for all of the people of the state of Florida. We want to make sure that we can create the kind of state that works for everybody again,” said Mayor Andrew Gillum.

As of Monday morning, 5.1 million Floridians had voted by in-person early or vote-by-mail absentee ballots. Of that total, Democrats cast 40.6 percent and Republicans 40.1 percent, giving Democrats their first lead — about 25,000 votes — this year in pre-Election Day ballots cast. Independents showed just under 20 percent turnout. While independents are the crucial swing vote in the ultimate swing state, partisan turnout has been a bigger predictor of candidate performance in the past decade.

The fact is in a few hours after the polls close in this country, a jury of our peers(voters) will deliver a verdict of what this country is truly about.

It will not necessarily reflect the established flavor of each Party nor the visceral antics of deranged politrickians, even the one that sits in the White House who calls himself president Trump, while people of leadership from around the world call him an embarrassment to the United States of America.

“Public policy matters. Leadership matters,” said President Donald Trump’s top agriculture official, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, remarked at a Lakeland rally for Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, according to audio provided by American Bridge. “And that is why this election is so cotton-pickin’ important to the state of Florida. I hope you all don’t mess it up.”

For Democrat Andrew Gillum, who is running to be Florida’s first Black governor, this was not the first time that reference to his ethnicity has been of a derogatory nature and a dog whistle for racist.

“The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state,” said DeSantis.

Despite all of the divisiveness and misguided trust issue, what will become obvious when all the ballots have been counted and the fighters have returned to their respective corners will be how our determination brings us together as a country and moves us forward on a path of respect, inclusion and moral civility or what will be the path of least restriction to civil discourse.

“Dear God in the name of Jesus, please give us the strength, courage and love to follow Your established plans You have for us.