100 Days Of Chaos Meets 100 Days Of Resistance

To Be Equal #17

By Marc H. Morial, President and CEO National Urban League

“Trump wants us to be demoralized. He wants his despotic plans to be a fait accompli. They will be if no one stands in the way. But every time we — and especially those with power and authority — make ourselves into obstacles, we also make it a little less likely that the administration’s authoritarian fantasy becomes our reality.” – Jamelle Bouie

The first 100 days of President Trump’s second administration have been an unrelenting assault on civil rights, civil liberties, economic justice, the constitutional separation of powers, and the rule of law itself.

His administration has upended the global financial system, alienated longstanding allies, and steered the United States rapidly toward autocracy.

He has imposed a grossly distorted version of the nation’s history to justify the elimination of pathways to equity and inclusion, and appointed Cabinet members and staffers who have actively embraced conspiracy theories, bigotry and racism.

Since Trump’s inauguration, at least $9.6 trillion was erased from the U.S. stock market – more than half of that in just two record-setting days. His first 100 days in office have been the worst for the stock market in more than 50 years.

His administration has blocked at least $3 trillion in federal spending, defying court orders to unfreeze the funds that tens of millions of Americans rely on to keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, and access to lifesaving medical care.

The first 100 days of this administration have been an assault on the last 70 years of progress, from Brown v Board all the way forward. It is an assault on the American future. The administration is trying to convince the American people that the future is a replay of the past. Instead of looking forward, they’ve been looking in their rearview mirror.

This is reflected in the early verdict of the American people. President Trump has the lowest 100-day approval rating of any president in the last 80 years, and twice as many Americans give the administration a grade of “F” than any other grade.

This is not what people voted for, and it is not what people expected.

And so these 100 days of unprecedented chaos have also been 100 days of principled resistance.

Within a day of the inauguration, the National Urban League convened dozens of the nation’s top civil and human rights leaders for an emergency strategy session and launch of the new Demand Diversity Roundtable to defend equal opportunity for all Americans.

Individual Americans, businesses, faith communities, schools, state officials and advocacy organizations including the National Urban League have filed more than 200 lawsuits challenging Trump’s actions as reckless, harmful, illegal, and unconstitutional. “These acts of resistance have resulted in nearly 100 rulings that put a stop – at least temporarily – to some of these actions.

The National Urban League also has spearheaded the Fair Budget Coalition, an alliance of civil rights, economic justice, and policy organizations advocating for a responsible federal budget that centers fairness, opportunity, and economic security for all Americans— including people and communities long overlooked and under-resourced.

We’ve mobilized opposition to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act), an extremist proposal to dismantle democracy and disenfranchise millions of American citizens.

As we mark 100 days into this antagonistic and chaotic administration, we take hope and inspiration from the millions of Americans who continue to stand in defense of democracy, equality, and the rule of law.