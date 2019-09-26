100 Golfers set to Tee-Off at Swingin’ with Style Golf Tournament and Youth Golf Clinic    

This Saturday, September 28, 2019, members of the Delta Education and Life Development Foundation, Inc. (DELDF), in partnership with the Broward County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are set to host 100 Golfers, to play in their Golf Tournament and over 20 children are registered to participate in the Youth Golf Clinic. There is still an opportunity to join the fun as a player or sponsor.

“Our goal is to fill the entire course with the maximum number of golfers” said Deetra Durham, Chair of the Delta Education & Life Development Foundation, Inc.

To join this exciting event, visit the website at www.deldf.org. All proceeds support youth scholarships and chapter programs that expose youth to education, cultural enrichment and social well-being.

