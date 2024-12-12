11-Year-Old Girl Narrates How A Teacher Joined Students In Racial Taunts During Class: ‘She Laughed So Hard’

By Gee NY

(Source: Shine My Crown)

The DeSoto County School District has launched an investigation after 11-year-old Amaya Foster, a sixth grader, reported that her teacher, Taylor Wiles, made a racist joke comparing Black people to animals during class.

Amaya recounted the incident during an interview, stating that the teacher joined students who were already making inappropriate jokes.

“Ms. Wiles goes, ‘Hey, y’all want to hear a dark humor joke?‘ Then she said, ‘What’s the difference between a Black man and an animal? An animal is there for its family,’” Amaya recalled.

According to Amaya, the teacher laughed audibly after making the comment.

Amaya’s mother, Olivia Jones, reported the incident to school authorities, expressing her concern about the harmful impact such remarks can have on children.

“I don’t want my daughter to become a statistic,” Jones said, referencing cases of bullying that have led to severe mental health issues among students.

In response to the allegations, the DeSoto County School District released a statement affirming its commitment to fostering a “safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all students and staff.”

The district added that it takes such concerns seriously and is actively investigating the matter. Amaya has been reassigned to a different classroom to ensure she no longer interacts with the teacher involved.

While the district investigates, Jones is calling for accountability and hopes the incident sparks greater awareness about the potential harm of such actions.

“Comments like these have a severe impact on people’s lives,” she said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the district has yet to announce any disciplinary actions against the teacher.