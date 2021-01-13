12-Year Old Chef Lands Deal to Launch On-Demand Cooking Classes For Kids

(Source Blackbusiness.com):

Kid chef, 12-year old entrepreneur Julian Frederick, is teaching other children how to build their culinary skills and empowering them to be leaders in the kitchen and beyond. His company, The Step Stool Chef, which is dedicated to building kids’ confidence and independence through cooking, is partnering with SideChef, the all-in-one home cooking platform, to launch The Step Stool Chef Cooking School For Kids brought to you by SideChef Premium.

“I want to help kids build their cooking skills and confidence while creating great family time memories,” said Step Stool Chef CEO and co-founder Julian Frederick. “The Step Stool Chef teaches kids to be leaders in the kitchen, providing tools and solutions for them to learn to cook in a safe space with little to no help from parents. At the Step Stool Chef, the kids are the chefs, parents are the assistants.”

SideChef Premium is an immersive cooking subscription service that offers home cooks hundreds of recipes, tips, and behind the scenes knowledge from world-renowned chefs and culinary influencers. It is available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year and allows home cooks to unlock recipes from major culinary creators, explore new cuisines, and transport authentic flavors from around the world into the comfort of their own kitchen. To learn more about the SideChef Premium partner lineup, visit here.

“In these uncertain times, what is certain is that home cooking has become an essential part of everyday life, even for kids, and we are dedicated to persistently innovate with renowned partners like Step Stool Chef to help kids start their cooking journey with a strong foundation,” said Kevin Yu, CEO, and Founder of SideChef. “Teaching the future generation life skills early on in their childhood development means we are fulfilling our mission to empower even the youngest of eaters everywhere to cook great food.”

Step Stool Chef Cooking School for Kids, brought to you by SideChef Premium, is broken down into two class modules – Intro to Kid Cooking and Next Level Cooking. Within both modules, kids learn essential cooking skills as well as how to integrate math, science, and reading into the overall cooking experience. These classes are easy to follow, engaging, and most importantly, entertaining for kids.

“This unique partnership allows us to merge kid cooking, education, and technology. Step Stool Chef co-founder Toria Frederick explains. “As distant learning and homeschooling become a reality for many kids across America, these on-demand cooking classes are a great complement to the new reality of present-day at-home education. This is a great solution for families wanting to spend more time together that also supports kids learning to be more independent.”

Additionally, SideChef offers parents the ability to order all the ingredients they need right from the platform, through its partnership with Walmart and AmazonFresh. This enables subscribers to have a seamless home cooking experience with one-click shoppable recipes, personalized meal planning, and the ability to connect recipes to smart kitchen devices from several leading kitchen brands for a true all-in-one home cooking experience.

Beyond cooking classes for kids, SideChef Premium also includes 800+ exclusive on-demand recipe classes from world-renowned culinary experts, including the winner of Top Chef Masters, contestants from MasterChef and The Great British Baking Show, and more. Each culinary expert features instructional guidance with step-by-step videos, cooking techniques and tips, and voice-guided cooking.

About the Step Stool Chef

The Step Stool Chef® is dedicated to building kid leadership through cooking. They develop products and solutions that facilitate independence and learning using a “kids teaching kids” approach to cooking. They make learning to cook fun and approachable for kids and easier for parents. The Step Stool Chef has launched products including The Step Stool Chef Academy Online Cooking School for Kids, The Step Stool Chef Cookbook for Kids, and most recently The Step Stool Chef Cooking Kits for Kids. The Step Stool Chef is a Black-owned business co-founded by mother/son duo Julian Frederick and Toria Frederick. Julian, who serves as the CEO and Head Kid Chef, has been featured in magazines, newspapers, and all major TV networks in the U.S. He was also a State Finalist for the Healthy Lunchtime Challenge in partnership with the White House and Let’s Move Campaign and served on the Kids Advisory Board for ChopChop Magazine, an award-winning kid cooking magazine as well as featured on the cover of the premiere issue of CEOKid Magazine. Learn more at StepStoolChef.com.

About Side Chef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef partners with the world’s largest retailers, publishers, CPG brands, and kitchen appliance companies to offer users a seamless cooking journey, enabling in-app meal planning, one-click shoppable recipes, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity. SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby, and Portal from Facebook devices. SideChef has inspired the creation of over 3 million meals in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit SideChef.com

For press inquiries, contact Toria Frederick, Co-founder at contact@stepstoolchef.com or Caroline Eschbach, Managing Director at caroline@sidechef.com