12-Year Old to Become Youngest Composer of New York City Orchestra

By Nationablackguide.com
NEW YORK, NY — Grace Moore, a 12-year old girl from New York, has made history as one of the youngest composers to join the New York City Philharmonic Orchestra.
Moore, who is a seventh-grade student at Poly Prep in Dyker Heights, is also enrolled in the organization’s Very Young Composers program. There, participants from the age of 8 are taught to create music.
The composition that Moore created for the program made a world premiere in a live performance by the NY Philharmonic in October.
Moore, who started showing her passion for music at the age of 2 when her mother gave her a piano, has showcased extraordinary talent.
Moreover, Moore hopes that as a woman of color, she can inspire others to create and appreciate music.
“I hope everyone follows their hobbies and do what they love,” Moore told PIX11.
