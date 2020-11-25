12-Year Old to Become Youngest Composer of New York City Orchestra

By Nationablackguide.com

NEW YORK, NY — Grace Moore, a 12-year old girl from New York, has made history as one of the youngest composers to join the New York City Philharmonic Orchestra.

Moore, who is a seventh-grade student at Poly Prep in Dyker Heights, is also enrolled in the organization’s Very Young Composers program. There, participants from the age of 8 are taught to create music.

The composition that Moore created for the program made a world premiere in a live performance by the NY Philharmonic in October.

Moore, who started showing her passion for music at the age of 2 when her mother gave her a piano, has showcased extraordinary talent.

Moreover, Moore hopes that as a woman of color, she can inspire others to create and appreciate music.

“I hope everyone follows their hobbies and do what they love,” Moore told PIX11.