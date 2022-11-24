Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Thanksgiving isn’t just about the food, it’s about being with your loved ones. Allow your loved ones the opportunity to express their gratitude. Typically, Americans will spend the day with their families or a group of friends, giving thanks for life, breath, the food we eat, the friends we have, the blessings they have in their lives. This can have a religious component, with many people attending religious services or praying before eating their meal. Many Americans attend a local Thanksgiving Day parade, which is frequently televised. Meanwhile, American Football plays an important role in many people’s Thanksgiving celebrations, and the National Football League has played a game on Thanksgiving Day every year.

Submitted by Layla Davidson