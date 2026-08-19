15 Ways Black Families Can Set Their Kids Up to Win This School Year

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By Shellie M. Scott

(Source: The Root)

Back-to-school planning means checking off supply lists, picking out first-day outfits and readjusting to school hours. For many Black families, it also means searching for guidance that’s typically shared through private conversations and networks.

Whether your student is learning the ABCs or preparing for the SATs, these 15 tips can help. The Root spoke with Dr. LaToya Lofton, a Chicago Public Schools assistant principal, and Kimberly Johnson, an independent educational consultant and former college admissions counselor in New York, for advice.

Lofton said stigma around learning differences, ADHD and mental health leads some Black families to resist evaluations when a child is struggling. She warns that waiting until a child is on the verge of failure can mean missed opportunities and academic setbacks.

Know the Difference: IEP vs. 504 Plan

Lofton explained that an individualized education program (IEP) and a Section 504 plan can provide accommodations such as extended test time, but an IEP also includes specialized instruction. Since students’ needs can change, moving between an IEP and a 504 plan may be appropriate.

Parents can obtain an independent educational evaluation (IEE) if they disagree with a school’s evaluation.

An IEP or 504 plan is not a ceiling. Lofton emphasized that accommodations in one subject do not prevent a student from taking rigorous courses in another. For example, a student receiving math support can still thrive in AP English.

As Lofton said, “I need us to show up.” Parents should attend meetings, review school documents in advance and ask questions when something is unclear. When children have accommodations, parents should ensure teachers know what they are.

Advocate Effectively

Lofton urged parents to “exercise grace and mercy” with teachers. Criticizing educators on social media for a delayed Friday-night email response isn’t helpful when your child must sit in that classroom all year.

Teach Children Self-Advocacy

Lofton stressed that students should understand how they learn best. As they get older, they should gain confidence in communicating their needs and asking for help.

Gradually hand over responsibilities like laundry, cooking and scheduling appointments so students aren’t managing them for the first time when they leave home. Johnson noted that some college students unenroll because they are overwhelmed by balancing school and daily responsibilities, so help them practice managing both now.

Plan for Every Future

Not every student is heading to a four-year school, but everyone needs a plan. Lofton said families should plan for paths such as community college, the trades, employment or independent living. For students with IEPs, transition planning should reflect their goals for life after high school.

Set Goals Beyond a 4.0

Many families still believe a perfect GPA is required for college admission. But Johnson said, “That’s simply not true.” Colleges also value sports, clubs and volunteer work, but she warns that admissions readers can tell when students start piling on activities late in high school. Sustained involvement that reflects student interests tells a stronger story.

‘AP Everything’ Is Not a Strategy

Johnson advised students to choose AP courses based on their strengths and goals, not simply to stack their transcripts. “You have to look at what a student wants to do long term, and that is how you decide what actual AP courses you’re going to take,” she said. AP courses can also earn college credit, potentially reducing the time and cost of a degree.

Don’t Assume Guidance Is Out of Reach

Johnson said many families don’t realize how many free or low-cost college-planning resources are available. She recommends Scholarship College Mama for tips, ScholarMatch for free virtual coaching for first-generation college students, and BigFuture for college and scholarship searches. Some independent educational consultants offer sliding-scale rates, making expert guidance more accessible.

Students With Weaker Grades Still Have College Options

For students with lower GPAs or limited financial means, Johnson suggested programs such as the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) and the Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP). While common in New York, similar programs exist in other states. Ask the admissions or financial aid office about scholarships tied to criteria such as community service.

Even if a college does not require SAT or ACT scores for admission, Johnson recommends students take the test at least once because some scholarships require scores. Before deciding to skip the exams, families should ask admissions offices whether test scores are considered for scholarships or other opportunities. Johnson recommends Khan Academy’s free SAT prep site for students who choose to test.

College Accommodations Aren’t Automatic

Lofton said students move from the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) protections they receive in K-12 schools to protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in college. Students must self-disclose to college disability services and provide documentation to request accommodations, which can include separate testing rooms, note-taking or lecture recording.

Because accommodations aren’t retroactive and take time to process, students should register before classes start rather than wait until they fall behind.