Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Religion

                                          ‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

    1 Min Read0 Views
    Advertisement

    Bible Trivia

    According to the Bible marriage is the reason that man leaves his father and mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh’ (Genesis 2:23). Today’s questions are about marriage.

    Finish the verse:

    1)Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together………

    2)Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love;……….

    3)With all lowliness and meekness, with patience, forbearing one…..

    4)Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church , ………..

    5)Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price………….

    6)But if they cannot contain, let them marry: for it is better to marry than……..

    ***Bible note*** During the days of Jesus a Jewish wedding ceremony lasted a whole week. This was an open house festival where the entire community celebrated the couple new found happiness.

    Answer – 1) Matthew 19:6;  2) Romans 12:10;  3) Ephesians 4:2; 4) Ephesians 5:25;  5) Proverbs 31:10;  6) 1st Corinthians 7:9

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Share.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Posts