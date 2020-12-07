2020 Jaffa Fest Takes Off Online This Winter

This year’s Jaffa International Theater Festival will be digital, allowing theater lovers from around the world to tune in to the annual event from the comfort of their own homes.

The Jaffa Fest is scheduled to take place from December 3 to December 8 and include a variety of content created for digital broadcasting in Hebrew, English and Russian.

“This year, we, like the rest of the world, are trying to adapt to new ways, expressing ourselves in alternative and original ways and offering you a full festival experience from home,” says Lena Kreindlin, director of the Gesher Theater, which initiated the festival with the support of Tel Aviv municipality and the Culture and Sports Ministry.

The festival is set to include plays such as the Hebrew-language musical cabaret show “Theater Boy” by Ido Musseri, which follows the actor’s decades-long career, a live Zoom screening of the play “State vs Natasha Banina” in English and a day-long Hebrew audio tour in the footsteps of Israeli playwright Nissim Aloni through the streets of Tel Aviv.

“Will we return to the known and beloved theater that we all miss so very much, or will we incorporate the old life with the new one to enjoy both offline and online as we please?” Kreindlinasked. “Perhaps the coronavirus period is an opportunity to enrich the ways in which we consume culture and paradoxically to succeed in floating over borders and distances — the physical ones, but not only.”

