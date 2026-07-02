We Must Work Together to Solve Our Waste Crisis in Broward County

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By Mike Ryan,

Chair of the Solid Waste Authority of Broward County

As we go about our day, we don’t really think about what happens to our trash after it leaves the curb. But here’s something worth thinking about, in Broward County we create approximately 20,000 pounds of waste every minute.

It must go somewhere.

Today, much of it goes to the waste-to-energy (WTE) facility and the landfill here in Broward. However, the landfill is nearly maxed out, and the WTE facility is at capacity. At the same time, our recycling rate is astonishingly low, just 38 percent, far below Florida’s goal of 75 percent.

We must do better.

Three years ago, elected leaders from 28 cities and Broward County came together to create the Solid Waste Authority of Broward County. We developed the Solid Waste and Recycling Master Plan. By working together, to combine the economic power of our tonnage over time and implementing the programs in the Master Plan, we can protect ourselves against this growing financial crisis of costs while diverting approximately 60% of our valuable waste from the WTE facility and landfill. The Master Plan is our best shot at keeping the cost to responsibly process and dispose of our waste as low and stable over the long-term for our residents and businesses.

The Master Plan isn’t just about trash. It’s about not burdening the next generation with these economic and environmental crises. It includes practical ways to reduce waste, improve and expand recycling programs, recover valuable materials, and protect the limited disposal capacity we have left.

As Broward County continues to grow so will the amount of waste we create. If we don’t fix this now, future generations will face higher costs and fewer options.

That’s why the next few weeks are so important.

As of June 23, 2026, 16 of the 28 participating cities and the County have already voted “yes” to stay in the Authority and move the Master Plan forward. Now, the remaining 12 cities have until August 15 to vote to do the same.

If you care about solving our solid waste crisis, make your voice heard. To see when your city is voting, visit www.browardswa.org/master-plan-voting-schedule. I want to thank the League of Women Voters, Sierra Club, Broward Clean Air, and others who have been such dedicated supporters of the Master Plan.

By working together, we can save money, safeguard against long-term rising costs, preserve our limited disposal capacity, and protect the environment for our residents, businesses, and the next generation.