FAMU NAA Broward Chapter Sendoff

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FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. — The FAMU spirit was on full display this past week as the FAMU National Alumni Association (NAA) Broward County Chapter welcomed and celebrated its newest Rattlers during a special Student Send-Off at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center.

The gathering brought together incoming Florida A&M University students, proud alumni, families, and community supporters for an afternoon centered on encouragement, connection and Rattler pride.

As the students prepare to begin their journey at FAMU, they were reminded that becoming a Rattler is about more than attending a university, it is joining a legacy and a lifelong network of family, friendship and service.

The celebration featured words of encouragement and opportunities for the incoming students to connect with members of the Broward Rattler community. Current students shared their experiences and offered guidance as the newest members of the FAMU family prepare to take the next step in their educational journeys.

Kailyn Nicholas, a 2nd year Architecture scholar, served as the speaker. She shared valuable insights on navigating college and managing daily life, emphasizing that academics should remain the top priority. She encouraged students to get involved, build meaningful relationships, and recognize that the decisions they make, both good and bad, can shape their reputation and future opportunities.

The Chapter raffled essential items to help students get a jump start on their college journey. With more than 55 incoming freshmen in attendance, everyone went home with a gift, making the event a memorable way to support the future Rattlers.

Janiyah Washington was awarded the Goodrum Family Legacy Scholarship. Janiyah said “I feel incredibly grateful and honored to receive this scholarship from the Goodrum family. As a second-generation Rattler, it means so much to know that I’ll be able to continue my family’s legacy at FAMU. At the same time, I’m excited for the opportunity to create a legacy of my own and make a meaningful impact during my time there. This scholarship is an investment in my future, and I’m truly thankful.” The Chapter’s Legacy Scholarship Program allows alumni, friends and community supporters to create a scholarship for deserving FAMU scholars from Broward County.

For the FAMU NAA Broward County Chapter, the event was an opportunity to affirm its commitment to supporting students from Broward County as they pursue their academic goals at one of the nation’s most distinguished historically Black colleges and universities.

“Yesterday was more than a send-off; it was the beginning of a new chapter,” the chapter shared following the celebration.

Surrounded by alumni, family and supporters, the newest Rattlers were reminded that the Rattler Network extends far beyond the college years. It is a tradition rooted in excellence, community and a commitment to helping the next generation succeed.

As these students prepare to make their mark at Florida A&M University, the Broward Rattler family stands ready to support them and welcome them home.

Once a Rattler, always a Rattler.