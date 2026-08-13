The HBCU College Tour: A Journey I’ll Never Forget

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By Jabari Bovell

The 2026 HBCU College Tour was more than just a trip. For me, it was an unforgettable experience that gave me a clearer vision of what my future could look like. Over four days, I had the opportunity to visit several outstanding campuses, including Valdosta State University, Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T State University, Johnson C. Smith University, and Fort Valley State University. Each college had its own unique atmosphere, but they all shared one important quality: a strong sense of opportunity. Walking across the campuses made the idea of college feel real. Visiting classrooms, student centers, libraries, residence halls, athletic facilities, and beautiful green spaces helped me imagine what my own college experience could be like. I enjoyed seeing students interacting with one another, participating in campus life, and preparing for their futures. One of the most meaningful parts of the tour was visiting the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. There, I learned more about the sacrifices made by the people who fought for students like me to have access to quality education and equal opportunities. The experience reminded me that education is a privilege and that I should never take it for granted.

After several days of visiting colleges, we ended the trip with a visit to Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay. It was the perfect way to celebrate everything we had experienced. My favorite part of the day was riding Cobra’s Curse. From the moment the ride began, I knew it was going to be exciting. The twists, turns, spinning cars and unexpected drops had me laughing and screaming at the same time. It was one of the most enjoyable rides I have ever experienced and made the trip even more memorable. Looking back, the HBCU College Tour was about much more than choosing a college. It was about discovering what is possible and gaining a better understanding of my future. Each campus reminded me that with hard work, faith, and determination, my goals are within reach.

I returned home with meaningful memories, renewed motivation, and a stronger belief that my future is bright. I will always be grateful for this experience because it inspired me to continue pursuing my dreams with confidence, courage, and a little laughter along the way.