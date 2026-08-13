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Ain’t That A VHIT

By Von C. Howard

I once heard a quote on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show that stayed with me longer than I expected: “Sometimes your light is too bright in a dark room.” At first, it felt like a clever saying, something you hear, nod to, and keep moving. But the more I reflected on it, the more I realized it wasn’t just clever, it was clarifying.

There are moments in life when you walk into a room with nothing but good intentions. You show up prepared, focused, and ready to contribute. You are not trying to outshine anyone, you are simply trying to be consistent, positive, and purposeful. Yet somehow, you can feel the shift. The tension. The side conversations. The subtle resistance.

Sometimes it looks like this:

At work, you bring ideas to improve a process, only to be labeled as “doing too much.” You meet deadlines, communicate clearly, and try to keep everyone aligned, but instead of appreciating, you’re met with distance or quiet pushbacks.

In organizations and leadership spaces, you commit to structure, accountability, and forward movement. You show up early, stay engaged, and try to elevate standards. But instead of unity, you’re met with hesitation, because your consistency unintentionally highlights where others may be falling short.

Even in family or close circles, you begin making different decisions, prioritizing peace, discipline, and growth. You speak more intentionally, move with more purpose, and choose not to engage in certain conversations or behaviors anymore. And suddenly, you hear, “You’ve changed,” as if growth is something to apologize for.

In each of these situations, the common thread is not that you are wrong, it’s that your light is revealing something the room has grown comfortable ignoring.

Scripture reminds us in Matthew 5:14-16: “You are the light of the world… let your light shine before others, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” There is no clause in that instruction that says, “only shine where it’s welcomed.” The assignment is to shine, period.

But let’s be real that’s not always easy.

Because when your light is misunderstood, the temptation is to dim it. To pull back in meetings. To stop sharing ideas. To blend in just enough to avoid tension. But I am learning that shrinking yourself does not bring peace, it creates internal conflict. You start wrestling with who you are versus who you’re trying to be for others.

At the same time, maturity teaches discernment. Not every room is meant to receive all of you. There is wisdom in knowing when to lead boldly, when to move quietly, and when to step away altogether. Even in life, we see that not every environment is prepared for growth at the same pace.

And still, the truth remains in John 1:5: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” Light doesn’t argue with darkness. It simply exists, and in doing so, it changes the atmosphere.

So, if you’ve ever felt out of place for being consistent, intentional, or growth-minded, don’t rush to dim yourself. Stay grounded. Stay humble. Stay self-aware. But don’t disconnect from your purpose just to make others comfortable.

Because sometimes your light is not too bright, the room is just too dark.