Our 3rd Annual Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Friday November 1st.

Join us in making a positive impact! Where every swing and putt contributes to providing essential resources and opportunities to empower young minds and strengthen our community. Let’s tee off for a cause and drive change together!

Friday, November 1, 2024 Pompano Beach Golf Course, 1101 N. Federal Hwy. Pompano Beach FL, 33062

Tournament Schedule:

7:00-8:15 Check in & Travis Mathew Shopping Experience

8:15 Welcome & Grab ‘n Go Breakfast

8:30 Shotgun Start

1:00 Luncheon & Awards Presentation

Register for the Tournament

Your participation not only guarantees a memorable golfing experience but also supports our mission to make a positive impact in our community. Early registration is encouraged as spots are limited, and we anticipate a high demand for this prestigious tournament. Sign up to register yourself or a complete foursome.