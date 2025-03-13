Advertisement

Celebrate the art, culture and history of the Harlem Renaissance at the second annual 2025 Africana Arts & Humanities Festival, scheduled for March 13-15 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

Africana Arts & Humanities Festival Schedule

Thursday, March 13, 7-8:30 p.m. – Jazz Concert featuring Nicole Yarling. Join jazz vocalist/violinist Nicole Yarling and her sextet in an unforgettable evening of music, featuring the compositions of one of the greatest composers of American music, Duke Ellington.

Friday, March 14, 6-7:30 p.m. – An Evening with Jonathan Escoffery

Bestselling author Jonathon Escoffery discusses his acclaimed debut, If I Survive You, a collection of eight interlinked short stories that follow the struggles of a Jamaican family who build a new life in Miami, Florida.

Friday, March 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m. – Eat. Drink. Read. The Speakeasy Edition

Experience the thrill of a night on the town in 1920s Harlem during this special reception celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, featuring performances from vocalist LaVie and poetry by The Art Prevails Project. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. You must be 21 years old or older to attend.

Saturday, March 15, 11a.m. -6 p.m. – 2025 Africana Arts & Humanities Festival – “Renaissance”

A free day of events and activities for all ages celebrating the culture, art and literature of the Harlem Renaissance. It features cultural performances, creative activities, visual arts and the opportunity to interact with writers focused on Black history and culture.

Learn more at Africanafestival.Broward.org or on Eventbrite-Africana Arts & Humanities Festival.

The Africana Arts & Humanities Festival is funded by JM Family Enterprises, Visit Lauderdale, Bank of America, Holman, and Friends of AARLCC. Partners include Broward Cultural Division, Urban League of Broward County, and the Broward Black Chamber of Commerce